NIOS D.EI.Ed. December exams in West Bengal cancelled, check new dates

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the D.El.Ed examinations that was conducted in West Bengal on December 20 and 21, and released the fresh dates on Friday, January 11. As per the schedule, the examinations in West Bengal will now be conducted on February 3 in two shifts, (morning- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm), (afternoon- 2 to 5 pm).

NIOS D.EI.Ed.Exam 2019: New date sheet

Understanding Children in inclusive context: February 3, 2019 (9:30am to 12:30pm)

Community and Elementary Education: February 3, 2019 (2 to 5 pm).

The NIOS has also released the revised date sheet for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) fourth examinations that will be conducted in February. The examinations will now be conducted on March 15 and 16 which was earlier scheduled to be held on Fenruary 14 and 15.

The admit card for the examinations will be available on the website, a week before the examination. The admit card will be available to download at the official website, nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in.

Candidates would be required to carry the identity card sent by the NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket in the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof issued by the government. In case a candidate is not carrying the necessary documents they might not be allowed to appear for the exam, according to the official release.

The diploma in elementary education is an exam held by the government of India for untrained teachers teaching the primary and upper primary classes. The ministry of HRD has asked teachers to appear for the programme to attain the at enabling skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding required to make them more effective.