NIOS counters AAP govt: Country’s first virtual school launched by Centre, not Delhi

The Centre-run National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Wednesday countered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that his government was launching the first virtual school in the country.

In a statement, the NIOS, which functions as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, said the first virtual school of India was launched by it in August 2021.

“With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India’s first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by NIOS in August 2021,” it said.

In its statement, the NIOS added that presently there are over 7000 study centres affiliated with the NIOS which are providing academic support, while more than 1500 study centres are providing support in skill based-vocational courses to the learners.

“In the recently completed academic session 4.46 lakh assignments have been uploaded by the NIOS learners. These are being auto allocated to the subject experts and are being evaluated online. It is expected to reach the mark of more than 10 lakh online submissions and evaluation of assignments in the on-going academic session,” it added.

During the day, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government’s virtual school will be open to children aged between 13 to 18 years who have cleared Class 8 from any recognised school.

Classes 9-12 will be offered in the school. For the academic year 2022-23, admissions have been thrown open for class 9.

“All classes will be online in our virtual school, online classes will be recorded, so that students who are unable to attend the live classes can take them in their free time,” Kejriwal said.