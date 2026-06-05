NIOS Class 12 Result 2026: Scorecards out at results.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the Class 12 senior secondary public examinations held in April 2026. Students can download their NIOS 12th result 2026 from the official website at results.nios.ac.in by entering their enrollment number.
The NIOS 12th exams for the April session were conducted from April 10 to May 6, 2026. The result includes subject-wise marks, total marks, and the qualifying status of each candidate. Students are advised to download and retain a copy of the provisional marksheet for immediate reference, as it will be required for pursuing higher education and other purposes.
Follow these steps to check the class 12th NIOS result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Senior Secondary Result 2026 link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your 12-digit enrollment number and captcha code
Step 4: Click Submit — your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
Students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets. Applications for rechecking must be submitted within 15 days of the declaration of the result, with a fee of Rs 300 per subject payable online. Students can also apply for correction of personal details or totalling errors within 30 days of the result declaration.
For revaluation, a fee of Rs 300 per subject is applicable. If a student’s marks increase by 5 per cent or more upon revaluation, the revised marks will be updated. If the new marks are lower than the original, the original score will be retained.
The result can also be accessed through DigiLocker and SMS services. NIOS will dispatch the marks statement-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to the respective regional centres for distribution among students.
The NIOS Class 12 result for the October 2026 session will be declared in January 2027.