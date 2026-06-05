NIOS Class 12 Result 2026: Scorecards out at results.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the Class 12 senior secondary public examinations held in April 2026. Students can download their NIOS 12th result 2026 from the official website at results.nios.ac.in by entering their enrollment number.

The NIOS 12th exams for the April session were conducted from April 10 to May 6, 2026. The result includes subject-wise marks, total marks, and the qualifying status of each candidate. Students are advised to download and retain a copy of the provisional marksheet for immediate reference, as it will be required for pursuing higher education and other purposes.

How to check NIOS Class 12th Result 2026:?

Follow these steps to check the class 12th NIOS result: