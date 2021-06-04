NIOS Class 12 board exams cancelled

NIOS will devise suitable criteria for assessment and results will be prepared in the best interest of learners.(Representational Image)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), on Friday cancelled the Class 12 exams. The decision came after several students were demanding postponement due to Covid-19 situation. The CBSE, CISCE and many other state boards have already scrapped class 12 exams.

As per the official notification released by the institute, the Public Examinations in “theory and practical of senior secondary and vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled.”

Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 Lakhs students. pic.twitter.com/yI7C78KSNQ — NIOS (@niostwit) June 4, 2021

“NIOS will devise suitable criteria for assessment and results will be prepared in the best interest of learners. Any learner who is not satisfied with the result so computed will be allowed to appear in Public examinations or through on-demand examinations as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations.” the notification further stated.

“Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 Lakhs students.” the official statement of NIOS reads.

NIOS had already cancelled the secondary school examination on May 19, citing the second wave of Covid-19.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.