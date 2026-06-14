NIOS Class 10 Result 2026 Out at results.nios.ac.in; how to check and apply for re-evaluation

NIOS Class 10 Result 2026 Out: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Class 10 (Secondary) results for the April-May 2026 public examinations. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official NIOS result portal. The online marksheet contains subject-wise scores and other examination-related details.
According to the data released by NIOS, a total of 1,15,414 candidates registered for the Class 10 April-May 2026 examinations, of whom 1,02,558 appeared. The overall certification rate stood at 66.92 per cent.
Among female candidates, the certification rate was 64.93 per cent, while 66.16 per cent of male candidates successfully cleared the examination.
Students can follow these steps to download their marksheet:
Step 1: Visit the official NIOS result portal.
Step 2: Click on the link for “Secondary (Class 10) April-May 2026 Examination Result”.
Step 3: Enter the enrolment number in the login window.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts. As per NIOS guidelines, requests for re-evaluation can be submitted online through the student portal within 15 days of the declaration of results. For the April-May 2026 examination, the last date to apply is June 29, 2026.
The re-evaluation facility allows candidates to request a fresh assessment of their answer scripts. Applications submitted after the prescribed deadline will not be considered.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation through the NIOS student portal. To do so, candidates must log in using their enrolment number and password, navigate to the examination services section, and select the re-evaluation option. They can then choose the subject or subjects for which they wish to seek a review, pay the prescribed fee online, and submit the application.
After successful submission, students are advised to download and keep a copy of the acknowledgement receipt for future reference. As per the notification, the re-evaluation window for the April-May 2026 examination session will remain open till June 29, 2026.
NIOS is expected to release the outcome of re-evaluation applications after the review process is completed. Any changes in marks following re-evaluation will be updated in the revised result records.