NIOS Class 10 Result 2026 Out at results.nios.ac.in; how to check and apply for re-evaluation

NIOS 10th Results 2026: How to check results (Screengrab from official website)

NIOS Class 10 Result 2026 Out: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Class 10 (Secondary) results for the April-May 2026 public examinations. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official NIOS result portal. The online marksheet contains subject-wise scores and other examination-related details.

According to the data released by NIOS, a total of 1,15,414 candidates registered for the Class 10 April-May 2026 examinations, of whom 1,02,558 appeared. The overall certification rate stood at 66.92 per cent.

Among female candidates, the certification rate was 64.93 per cent, while 66.16 per cent of male candidates successfully cleared the examination.

How to Check NIOS Class 10 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheet: