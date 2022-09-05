NIOS Class 10th, 12th theory exam dates released, check schedule here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today announced the date of theory examinations for class 10 and 12. Candidates can check the notification from the official website– sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams will be conducted from October 12, 2022 to November 23, 2022.

The hall tickets are available at the NIOS official website– nios.ac.in. The candidates can download it from the same website.

As per the notice issued by the NIOS, “The result of the examination is likely to be declared in 6 weeks after the last date of the examination.” NIOS will not entertain inquiries regarding the actual date of the results. The will be available on the official website.

Date Sheet for Class 10

The dates are same for class 10 and 12.

Date Sheet for Class 12

Date Subject Time 12-10-2022 Hindustani Sangeet Indian Sign Language 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Advertisement 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 15-10-2022 Urdu 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 17-10-2022 Social Science 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 18-10-2022 Accountancy 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 19-10-2022 Sanskrit 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 20-10-2022 Bengali Marathi Telugu Gujarati Kannada Punjabi Assamese Nepali Malayalam Odia Arabic Persian Tamil Sindhi 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 21-10-2022 English 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 28-10-2022 Hindi 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 29-10-2022 Painting Theory Sanskrit Vyakaran 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 03-11-2022 Science and Technology 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm 05-11-2022 Psychology Sanskrit Sahitya 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 07-11-2022 Indian Culture and Heritage 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 09-11-2022 Data Entry Operations (Th) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm 10-11-2022 Economics Veda Adhyayan 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 17-11-2022 Home Science 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm 18-11-2022 Employability Skills Entrepreneurship Carnatic Sangeet 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm 19-11-2022 Business Studies Advertisement Bharatiya Darshan 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm 21-11-2022 Mathematics 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm 22-11-2022 Certificate in Basic Computing Theory Cutting and Tailoring Dress Making Beauty Culture and Hair Care Beauty Therapy Hair Care and Styling 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm 23-11-2022 Hand and Foot care Bakery and Confectionary Certificate in Desktop Publishing Certificate in Indian Embroidery 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

“The marksheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of cancelled AIs, the documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre.