NIOS Class 10th, 12th theory exam dates released, check schedule here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today announced the date of theory examinations for class 10 and 12. Candidates can check the notification from the official website– sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams will be conducted from October 12, 2022 to November 23, 2022.
The hall tickets are available at the NIOS official website– nios.ac.in. The candidates can download it from the same website.
As per the notice issued by the NIOS, “The result of the examination is likely to be declared in 6 weeks after the last date of the examination.” NIOS will not entertain inquiries regarding the actual date of the results. The will be available on the official website.
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|12-10-2022
|Sanskrit
Early Childhood Care and Education
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|15-10-2022
|Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship
Environmental Science
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|17-10-2022
|Home Science
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|18-10-2022
|Hindi
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|19-10-2022
|Urdu
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|20-10-2022
|Psychology
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|21-10-2022
|Geography
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|28-10-2022
|Physics
History
Library and Inform Science
Sanskrit Vyakaran
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|29-10-2022
|Bengali
Tamil
Odia
Gujarati
Punjabi
Arabic
Persian
Malayalam
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|03-11-2022
|Economics
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|05-11-2022
|Chemistry
Political Science
Mass Communication
Military Studies
Sanskrit Sahitya
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|07-11-2022
|English
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|09-11-2022
|Painting Theory
|2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
|10-11-2022
|Data Entry Operations (Th)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|17-11-2022
|Mathematics
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|18-11-2022
|Business Studies
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|19-11-2022
|Computer Science
Physical Education and Yog
Sociology
Bharatiya Darshan
Tourism
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|21-11-2022
|Biology
Accountancy
Introduction to Law
Military History
Veda Adhyayan
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|22-11-2022
|House Keeping
Data Entry Operations
Web Development
CRM Domestic Voice
Catering Management
Hotel Front Office Operations
Computer and Office Applications
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|23-11-2022
|Food Processing
Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables
Web Designing and Development
Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance
Yog Assistant
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
The dates are same for class 10 and 12.
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|12-10-2022
|Hindustani Sangeet
Indian Sign Language
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|15-10-2022
|Urdu
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|17-10-2022
|Social Science
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|18-10-2022
|Accountancy
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|19-10-2022
|Sanskrit
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|20-10-2022
|Bengali
Marathi
Telugu
Gujarati
Kannada
Punjabi
Assamese
Nepali
Malayalam
Odia
Arabic
Persian
Tamil
Sindhi
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|21-10-2022
|English
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|28-10-2022
|Hindi
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|29-10-2022
|Painting Theory
Sanskrit Vyakaran
|2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|03-11-2022
|Science and Technology
|2:30 pm to 5:00 pm
|05-11-2022
|Psychology
Sanskrit Sahitya
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|07-11-2022
|Indian Culture and Heritage
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|09-11-2022
|Data Entry Operations (Th)
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|10-11-2022
|Economics
Veda Adhyayan
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|17-11-2022
|Home Science
|2:30 pm to 5:00 pm
|18-11-2022
|Employability Skills
Entrepreneurship
Carnatic Sangeet
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|19-11-2022
|Business Studies
Bharatiya Darshan
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|21-11-2022
|Mathematics
|2:30 pm to 5:00 pm
|22-11-2022
|Certificate in Basic Computing Theory
Cutting and Tailoring
Dress Making
Beauty Culture and Hair Care
Beauty Therapy
Hair Care and Styling
|2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
|23-11-2022
|Hand and Foot care
Bakery and Confectionary
Certificate in Desktop Publishing
Certificate in Indian Embroidery
|2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
“The marksheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of cancelled AIs, the documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre.