Monday, Sep 05, 2022

NIOS Class 10th, 12th theory exam dates released, check schedule here

NIOS 10th, 12th Date: The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the date of theory examinations for class 10 and 12. Candidates can check the notification from the official website– sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS, National Institute of Open SchoolingThe exams will be conducted from October 12, 2022 to November 23, 2022. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational Image

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today announced the date of theory examinations for class 10 and 12. Candidates can check the notification from the official website– sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams will be conducted from October 12, 2022 to November 23, 2022.

The hall tickets are available at the NIOS official website– nios.ac.in. The candidates can download it from the same website.

As per the notice issued by the NIOS, “The result of the examination is likely to be declared in 6 weeks after the last date of the examination.” NIOS will not entertain inquiries regarding the actual date of the results. The will be available on the official website.

Read |NIOS counters AAP govt: Country’s first virtual school launched by Centre, not Delhi

Date Sheet for Class 10

Date Subject Time
12-10-2022 Sanskrit 

Early Childhood Care and Education

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
15-10-2022 Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship

Environmental Science

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
17-10-2022 Home Science 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
18-10-2022 Hindi 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
19-10-2022 Urdu 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
20-10-2022 Psychology 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
21-10-2022 Geography 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
28-10-2022 Physics

History

Library and Inform Science

Sanskrit Vyakaran

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
29-10-2022 Bengali

Tamil

Odia

Gujarati

Punjabi

Arabic

Persian

Malayalam
Sindhi

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
03-11-2022 Economics 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
05-11-2022 Chemistry

Political Science

Mass Communication

Military Studies

Sanskrit Sahitya

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
07-11-2022 English 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
09-11-2022 Painting Theory 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
10-11-2022 Data Entry Operations (Th) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
17-11-2022 Mathematics 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
18-11-2022 Business Studies 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
19-11-2022 Computer Science

Physical Education and Yog

Sociology

Bharatiya Darshan

Tourism

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
21-11-2022 Biology

Accountancy

Introduction to Law

Military History

Veda Adhyayan

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
22-11-2022 House Keeping

Data Entry Operations

Web Development

CRM Domestic Voice

Catering Management

Hotel Front Office Operations 

Computer and Office Applications

 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
23-11-2022 Food Processing

Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables

Web Designing and Development

Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance 

Yog Assistant

 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

The dates are same for class 10 and 12.

Date Sheet for Class 12

Date Subject Time
12-10-2022 Hindustani Sangeet

Indian Sign Language

 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
15-10-2022 Urdu 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
17-10-2022 Social Science 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
18-10-2022 Accountancy 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
19-10-2022 Sanskrit 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
20-10-2022 Bengali

Marathi

Telugu

Gujarati

Kannada

Punjabi

Assamese

Nepali

Malayalam

Odia

Arabic

Persian

Tamil

Sindhi

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
21-10-2022 English 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
28-10-2022 Hindi 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
29-10-2022 Painting Theory

Sanskrit Vyakaran

 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
03-11-2022 Science and Technology 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm
05-11-2022 Psychology

Sanskrit Sahitya

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
07-11-2022 Indian Culture and Heritage 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
09-11-2022 Data Entry Operations (Th) 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
10-11-2022 Economics

Veda Adhyayan

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
17-11-2022 Home Science 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm
18-11-2022 Employability Skills

Entrepreneurship

Carnatic Sangeet 

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
19-11-2022 Business Studies

Bharatiya Darshan

 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
21-11-2022 Mathematics 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm
22-11-2022 Certificate in Basic Computing Theory

Cutting and Tailoring

Dress Making

Beauty Culture and Hair Care

Beauty Therapy

Hair Care and Styling

 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
23-11-2022 Hand and Foot care

Bakery and Confectionary

Certificate in Desktop Publishing

Certificate in Indian Embroidery

 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

“The marksheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. In case of cancelled AIs, the documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:54:14 pm
