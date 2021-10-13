scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams datesheet released, exams from November 11

NIOS public exam for class 10, 12 theory papers will begin on November 12. The date sheets are available on the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
October 13, 2021 7:15:55 pm
NIOS exams will be held in November.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today released the date sheets of the Secondary (class 10) and Senior Secondary (class 12) exams for both the Indian and overseas students. For the Indian students, the NIOS exams will commence from November 12, and for the overseas students, the NIOS public exams will be conducted from November 11 to December 6.

The NIOS class 1o exams will begin with Hindustani Sangeet and end with Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship and Carnatic Sangeet papers on December 15.

The NIOS class 12 exams will start with the Sanskrit and Early Childhood Care and Education papers on November 12 and conclude with Business Studies on December 15.

Almost all the papers of Class 10 and Class 12 NIOS Public Exams (Theory) will be held for a duration of three hours from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for the Indian students and between 3 pm and 6 pm for the overseas students.

