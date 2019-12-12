NIOS Class 10th, 12th October Exam Result declared: How to check marks online

NIOS Class 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019: Check at nios.ac.in. NIOS Class 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019: Check at nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the result for class 10 and 12 exams this week. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, nios.ac.in. The NIOS exam was conducted from October 3 to November 1. For overseas students, the NIOS board exams were held from October 3 to 31.

The NIOS conducts exams twice a year. Earlier for the April exams, the result of which was declared in June, of the total 1.61 lakh candidates who appeared for the NIOS examinations, 38,705 candidates have cleared successfully.

NIOS class 10, 12 result 2019: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/ result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘public exam result October-November 2019’

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

