NIOS 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be released soon, check evaluation process

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
NIOS Class 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: For subjects for which no exams were held, students will get marks based on the average of the best three marks obtained in the subjects for which exams have been conducted. Check result at results.nios.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 3:21:30 pm
nios, nios 10th result 2020, nios 12th result 2020, nios.ac.in, board exams result, nios result direct link, education news Students can check result at nios.ac.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

NIOS 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will declare the result for class 12 or senior secondary board exams today. The link to check the result will be activated by 5 pm. This is in line with the High Court order which stated that the result for both 10th and 12th should be released by August 7.

This year, the class 10 and 12 exams could not be conducted because of the pandemic. For subjects for which no exams were held, students will get marks based on the average of the best three marks obtained in the subjects for which exams have been conducted. A similar format was followed by other boards including CBSE, CISCE.

For students who have passed in three subjects, the average score will be calculated based on the best of two and for those who have past performance in one or two subjects, their theory performance will be calculated based on average performance in theory of last three public examinations.

NIOS 12th Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi 

Live Blog

NIOS Class 10, 12 result 2020: Result analysis, new marking scheme and what next catch the LIVE updates here

15:21 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Steps to check NIOS 12th result

The candidates can check result through the website- results.nios.ac.in. Click on the download ‘result link’. Enter roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

15:08 (IST)05 Aug 2020
How marks will be calculated

Average marks obtained in best three performed subjects for which exams have been conducted in the past exams will be awarded in the place of those exams which could not take place 

14:51 (IST)05 Aug 2020
NIOS Result link at website

14:47 (IST)05 Aug 2020
NIOS class 10, 12 results: When to expect?

The NIOS in an official notice has said that the result will be declared today - August 5 by 5 pm. Those who have appeared for the exams can check their result at nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 result 2020 LIVE updates: Since not all exams could take place, the result will be announced based on a special assessment scheme. In case a student is not satisfied with their assessment, they will have an option to appear in the next public or on-demand exam again. This will b treated as the final exam, however, no final date is out yet for these exams. As per the NIOS, these special exams will be conducted only when the situation is "conducive".

