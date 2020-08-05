NIOS 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be released soon, check evaluation process

Students can check result at nios.ac.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Students can check result at nios.ac.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

NIOS 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will declare the result for class 12 or senior secondary board exams today. The link to check the result will be activated by 5 pm. This is in line with the High Court order which stated that the result for both 10th and 12th should be released by August 7.

This year, the class 10 and 12 exams could not be conducted because of the pandemic. For subjects for which no exams were held, students will get marks based on the average of the best three marks obtained in the subjects for which exams have been conducted. A similar format was followed by other boards including CBSE, CISCE.

For students who have passed in three subjects, the average score will be calculated based on the best of two and for those who have past performance in one or two subjects, their theory performance will be calculated based on average performance in theory of last three public examinations.

The candidates can check result through the website- results.nios.ac.in. Click on the download ‘result link’. Enter roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.