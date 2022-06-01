NIOS Class 10, 12 registration begins for public exams Oct-Nov 2022, check details here

NIOS 2022 public exam registration: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registration process for secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) public exams October-November 2022. The candidates can apply online through the official website – nios.ac.in.

The public exam of NIOS for Class 10 and Class 12 is scheduled to be conducted in October-November 2022. The registration fees will be accepted through online mode only. The exam fee is Rs. 250 per subject and additional fees for practical in subjects having theory and practical components is Rs 120.

As per the official notice, the registration process will conclude on June 30, 2022, for the fresh learners and unsuccessful learners of previous examinations without any late fee. For the applicants who registered or appeared in April/May 2022 exams, the registration process will begin on June 10 and will continue till June 30.

The facility to apply for the online registration with a late fee of Rs. 100 will be conducted from July 1 to July 10, 2022, and with a consolidated late fee of Rs. 1500 will start from July 11 to July 20, reads the official notice.

NIOS, formerly known as the National Open School, was set up as an autonomous institution in 1989 by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. The NIOS conducts class 12 examinations twice a year in Block-1 and Block-2 sessions, usually in April/May and October/November respectively.