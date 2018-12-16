NIOS class 10, 12 October exam 2018 results declared, check at nios.ac.in

NIOS class 10, 12 October exam results: The results of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 10, 12 examinations 2018 has been declared at nios.ac.in. The exam was held in October 2018 and the students can access the result on the official website.

NIOS results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the NIOS

Step 2: In the ‘Results’ section, go to the ‘Public Examination (Sec., Sr. Sec., Voc.)’ tab

Step 3: Enter your details as specified in your hall ticket such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: You can save a copy of the results or take a print

NIOS D.El.ED admit cards 2018 released

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in elementary education) third examination on its official website – nios.ac.in. Candidates need to download their admit cards which they would need along with the NIOS I card to be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The diploma in elementary education is an exam held by the government of India for untrained teachers teaching the primary and upper primary classes. The ministry of HRD has asked teachers to appear for the programme to attain the at enabling skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding required to make them more effective