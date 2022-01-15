scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
NIOS Class 10, 12 Oct-Nov 2021 exam results declared; here’s how to check

The examinations were conducted from November 12 to December 15, 2021. Around 51,000 students appeared for the secondary course and 80,000 for the senior secondary course.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
January 15, 2022 2:34:05 pm
nios result, nios 2021 resultCandidates can check their result on the official website of the Institute- nios.ac.in (file)

NIOS Oct-Nov 2021 examination: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result for the secondary ( Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) for the October- November 2021 session. Candidates can check their result on the official website of the Institute- nios.ac.in or from DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. 

The examinations were conducted from November 12 to December 15, 2021. Around 51,000 students appeared for the secondary course and 80,000 for the senior secondary course. Close to 29,000 have been certified in the secondary courses that constitute 57 per cent of those who appeared for the examination. In the senior secondary courses, approximately 34,000 have been certified that constitute 41 per cent of those who appeared for the examination.

NIOS Nov-Dec 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website of NIOS on results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Under ‘Result for Sec & Sr. Sec Exam – Oct/Nov 2021’ tab, click on “Check Result” 

Step 3: Enter enrollment number and captcha code.

Step 4: The examination result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the examination result and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

The NIOS conducts public examinations twice in a year. The next public examination for secondary and senior secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted in April- May 2022.

 

