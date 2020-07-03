NIOS Class 10, 12 exams postponed, revised dates soon

NIOS Class 10, 12 exams 2020: Revised dates to be released soon at nios.ac.in. Representational image/ file NIOS Class 10, 12 exams 2020: Revised dates to be released soon at nios.ac.in. Representational image/ file

NIOS Class 10, 12 exams 2020: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed the class 10 and 12 exams scheduled to be conducted from July 17 taking note of the COVID-19 induced pandemic situations. “In continuation of notification number 14/ 2020 date June 1, 2020, the Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Theory) March/ April 2020 rescheduled to commence from July 17 stands postponed till further orders due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” read the notification. The students are advised to visit the official websites — nios.ac.in, sdmis.nios.ac.in for further information.

Over a lakh candidates had applied to appear for the examination that was deferred to July 17 from its earlier March 24. The class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled from July 17 to August 13 from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

CBSE too has cancelled the class 10 exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. They will release the result of class 10 and class 12 this month. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the last three school exams.

