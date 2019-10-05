NIOS class 10, 12 exams postponed on pretext of elections, check revised dates

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has changed the examination schedule for both class 10 and 12. The open board in a recent circular stated, “owing to the conduct of state assembly elections as well as bye-elections on October 21, 2019 (Monday) the examinations of secondary and senior secondary courses October-November 2019 shall stand postponed to November 4, 2019 for All India exam centres only.”

Earlier the Economies exam for senior secondary class and science and technology exam for the secondary class were scheduled to be conducted on October 21 and now will be held on November 4 (Monday). The time of the exam, however, remains the same from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the NIOS date sheet released earlier, the exams were to be held from October 3 to November 1, for Indian and from October 3 to 31 for overseas students. These now will end on November 4.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.