NIOS Class 10, 12 results: Assessment criteria released for June 2021 exams

NIOS has released the policy for the tabulation of marks for secondary and senior secondary public examination June 2021 based on the past performance and tutor-marked assignments. Citing the Covid-19 situation in the country, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had recently cancelled the class 10, 12 exams.

As per the released assessment criteria, for learners who have already passed in four or more subjects, the average of best of three subjects in the same course will be taken to calculate the result. Whereas, for learners who have qualified two or three subjects, the average of best of past two subject performances will be taken into account for result computation.

For learners who have already passed in only one subject in the same course and either TMA not available or TMA not applicable, the average performance of the last three public examinations of NIOS in the same course and performance of passed subject will be considered for result computation of the current subject(s) registered for June 2021 examination for theory and practical.

The learners appearing for the first time and have no past performance or have only one passed subject and TMA in the subiect registered for June, 2021 examination, the internal assessment (TMA awards) already available will be considered for result computation of the current subject(s) registered for June 2021 examination.

For senior secondary exams, the result will be calculated by adopting a formula based on mean of maximum theory marks and minimum pass marks in theory multiplied by TMA ratio (marks obtained in TMA/Total TMA marks in the subject). Similarly, subject with practical, practical marks will be calculated by adopting a formula based on mean of maximum practical marks and minimum practical pass marks multiplied by TMA ratio (Marks obtained in TMA/Total TMA marks in the subject).

Whereas, for secondary exams, the result will be calculated by adopting a formula based on mean of maximum (theory+practical) marks and minimum (theory+practical) pass marks in the subject multiplied by TMA ratio (marks obtained in TMA/Total TMA marks in the subject). The marks so obtained will then be proportionately calculated for theory and practical separately.