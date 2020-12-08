NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet out, exams from January 22

NIOS date sheet out at nios.ac.in(Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exams. The exams will start on January 22 for both the classes. Exams will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The datesheet is for theory exams and the practical exams will be held in their respective regional centres where candidates enrolled during admissions.

The exam fee paid by the candidates will entitle them to appear in practical exams. For theory exams, candidates will have to download hall tickets from the official website, nios.ac.in. The result of the exams is likely to be declared in six weeks after the last exam, as per the official notice. Here is the entire date sheet for candidates appearing for the exam this year –

Practical exams –

