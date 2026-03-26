NIOS Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2026: Theory exams from April 10, download date sheet from nios.ac.in

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NIOS Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations for the April 2026 session. Theory examinations will begin on April 10 and conclude on May 6, 2026.
The NIOS examinations will be conducted at selected exam centres across India. Most papers will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, though certain examinations will conclude at 4:30 pm. Students are advised to check their individual subject schedules for exact timings. The date sheet is available for download on the official NIOS website at nios.ac.in.
NIOS has noted that examination dates for certain subjects have been revised in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The changes have been made to avoid conflicts with assembly elections, state holidays, and other competitive examinations scheduled during the same period. Students in these states are advised to refer to the revised schedule specific to their region.
Admit cards for registered Class 10 and Class 12 students will be made available on the student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in before the examinations begin. Students can access their hall tickets through their individual login credentials.
NIOS has stated that results for the April 2026 theory examinations are expected to be declared within seven weeks of the final examination. The board has said it will not respond to queries regarding the exact date of the result declaration. Results will be published on the official website once available.
In the last academic year, according to data shared by the Board, a total of 1,06,082 learners had registered for this year’s paper, of which 1,02,495 had opted for certification by registering in at least five subjects. Out of these, 89,847 students appeared for the examination, and 56,350 were declared pass, recording an overall pass percentage of 62.72 per cent.
Among male candidates, the pass percentage stood at 62.31 per cent, while female candidates registered a slightly higher success rate of 63.32 per cent.