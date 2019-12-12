Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

NIOS class 10, 12 board exam result declared: Steps to download marksheet

NIOS 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019: The result for both class 10 and class 12 exam results at its official website, nios.ac.in. Candidates can download their mark sheet from the official website.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2019 6:15:01 pm
nios, nios october exams, nios 2019 exam, nios exams 2019, nios admit card 2018, www.nios.ac.in, www.nios.ac.in 2019 NIOS class 10, 12 results: Know how to check the result. (Representational image)

NIOS Class 10th, 12th October Exam Result 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) declared the class 10 and class 12 exam results at its official website, nios.ac.in. Candidates can download their mark sheet from the official website.

This is the result of the October exams. As per the NIOS date sheet released earlier, the NIOS board exams for class 10 and 12  were to be held from October 3 to November 1 in India and from October 3 to 31 for overseas students. The exams were, however, got postponed and were held till November 4.

NIOS class 10, 12 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/ result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘public exam result October-November 2019’

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The NIOS conducts exams twice a year. Earlier for the April exams, the result of which was declared in June, of the total 1.61 lakh candidates who appeared for the NIOS examinations, 38,705 candidates have cleared successfully.

About NIOS 

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement