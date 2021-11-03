NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card for theory exams released: Check how to download

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the admit card for the theory examinations of October-Novermber session at its official website sdmis.nios.ac.in. Those who have applied for the exams can download their hall ticket.

The examination will be held from November 11 to December 6 for class 10 and 12. Students appearing for the exam have to carry their admit cards to the examination hall as no student will be allowed entry without the hall ticket.

NIOS 10, 12 exams admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘NIOS hall ticket October-November exam’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.