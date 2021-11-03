scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card for theory exams released: Check how to download

The examination will be held from November 11 to December 6 for class 10 and 12. Students appearing for the exam have to carry their admit cards to the examination hall

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 3, 2021 7:54:14 pm
NIOS, NIOS hall ticketThose who have applied for the exams can download their hall ticket. (File)

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the admit card for the theory examinations of October-Novermber session at its official website sdmis.nios.ac.in. Those who have applied for the exams can download their hall ticket.

Read |New NCC syllabus to be implemented in Jharkhand schools and colleges

The examination will be held from November 11 to December 6 for class 10 and 12. Students appearing for the exam have to carry their admit cards to the examination hall as no student will be allowed entry without the hall ticket.

NIOS 10, 12 exams admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘NIOS hall ticket October-November exam’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement