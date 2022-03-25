NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 released for theory exams: check steps to download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for secondary and senior secondary courses for the April 2022 theory exams. Candidates can download the respective hall ticket from the official website of the institute – nios.ac.in

How to download NIOS Admit Card for class 12th &10th Exams April 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website – sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Exam & Results’ section and click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your 12 digit roll number in the required box on the new window.

Step 4: Select the type of admit card and press submit.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a print of it for future use.

Also Read | NIOS releases date sheet for public exams 2022; theory papers to begin from April 4

Earlier, NIOS had released the date sheet for Theory exams and the exams are scheduled to begin from April 4 to April 30. The exam will be conducted in offline mode in state boards including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Government/Private Schools affiliated to CBSE or Recognized Institute (Study Center) of NIOS.

The data required to download the NIOS Hall Ticket for practical exams of classes 10 and 12 is the enrollment number that was issued at the time of submission of the application. The NIOS will be conducting the practical examination soon. Therefore, check the application form hard copy and fill in the enrollment number.