NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022: Registration deadline extended; check details

NIOS admissions 2022-23: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the registration process for class 10, 12 public exams April 2023. The candidates can apply till July 31 without any late fee at the official website – nios.ac.in. The public examinations of these classes will be held in April 2023.

