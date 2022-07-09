NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022: Registration deadline extended; check details

Updated: July 9, 2022 5:17:50 pm
NIOS admissions 2022-23: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the registration process for class 10, 12 public exams April 2023. The candidates can apply till July 31 without any late fee at the official website – nios.ac.in. The public examinations of these classes will be held in April 2023.
“National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational and OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr Secondary courses are open now,” the official Twitter handle of NIOS tweered.
NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions: How to register
Step 1: Visit the official website – sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the application submission link.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials and upload the necessary documents
Step 4: Submit the admission form
NIOS, formerly known as the National Open School, was set up as an autonomous institution in 1989 by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. The NIOS conducts class 12 examinations twice a year in Block-1 and Block-2 sessions, usually in April/May and October/November respectively.
