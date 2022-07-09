scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022: Registration deadline extended; check details

The candidates can apply till August 16 without any late fee at the official website – nios.ac.in. The public examinations of these classes will be held in April 2023.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 9, 2022 5:17:50 pm
niosNIOS extended application deadline. (Representative image)

NIOS admissions 2022-23: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the registration process for class 10, 12 public exams April 2023. The candidates can apply till July 31 without any late fee at the official website – nios.ac.in. The public examinations of these classes will be held in April 2023.

Read |CBSE Results 2022: Board asks UGC to direct universities to await its Class 12 results for admissions

“National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational and OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr Secondary courses are open now,” the official Twitter handle of NIOS tweered.

NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

Step 2: Click on the application submission link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and upload the necessary documents

Step 4: Submit the admission form 

NIOS, formerly known as the National Open School, was set up as an autonomous institution in 1989 by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. The NIOS conducts class 12 examinations twice a year in Block-1 and Block-2 sessions, usually in April/May and October/November respectively. 

 

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement