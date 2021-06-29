NIOS cancels on-demand April-May 2021 examinations

NIOS on-demand exams schedule from April 19-May 31, which were earlier postponed, have now been cancelled. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

In view of the prevailing situation of the Covid 19 pandemic in the country, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the on-demand examinations which were originally scheduled to be conducted from April 19-May 31.

“In continuation of earlier notification regarding postponement of on-demand examinations (ODE) (both theory and practical), it is notified that the said ODE exams for the period from April 19-May 31 stand cancelled in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country,” read the official notice.

NIOS said that the decision has been made while taking into account the safety of the students. Students will now be evaluated sans exams based on objective criteria.

“The result of the learners already registered for the ODE exams for the said period will be computed by the same objective criteria of assessment being adopted by NIOS for secondary and senior secondary public examinations scheduled for June 2021 and were cancelled,” said SK Pradas, director (evaluation), NIOS, in the official statement.

The NIOS had recently declared the result for on-demand exams conducted in April 2021. The result was been declared for both secondary and senior secondary exams. Candidates can check their scorecards at nios.ac.in. The on-demand class 10, 12 exams were conducted from April 1 to 15, 2021.