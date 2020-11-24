NIOS board exams registrations begins, exams by February

The registration facility will remain open till December 21 with additional fee of Rs 1500 per learner, as per the official notice. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registration process for board exams 2021. The candidates can apply till December 10 without any late fee at the official website – nios.ac.in. The facility to apply will remain open till December 15 with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject and till December 21 with an additional fee of Rs 1500 per learner, as per the official notice.

While several state boards are postponing their exams, the NIOS in the notice has stated that it will hold the board exams 2021 by January- February. “NIOS October-2020 public exams for secondary and senior secondary courses will be conducted during January-February 2021. Date sheet for the same will be announced shortly,” the official notice said.

Over one lakh candidates had applied to appear for class 10 and 12 board exams last year. This year too, the number is expected to go over a lakh. Last year, NIOS could not hold all the exams due to the pandemic and the result was announced based on a special scheme. Under the scheme, average marks obtained in the best three performed subjects for which exams were conducted was counted in place of subjects for which exams could not be held.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had also held a review meeting with officials of the open school board and asked them to take up several reforms including “strengthening the examination mechanism”. Suggestions were made about drafting the NIOS syllabus on the lines of NCERT.

