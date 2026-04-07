NIOS Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Out: How to download hall tickets from sdmis.nios.ac.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students can access the Hall Ticket by visiting the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.
The NIOS theory exams are scheduled to begin from April 10 and conclude on May 6, 2026. Most of the papers will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, though some exams will conclude at 4:30 pm. Students are advised to check their individual subject schedules for exact timings.
How to download the Hall Ticket
Students can download their hall tickets by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Exams and Results’ tab.
Step 3: Choose the ‘Examination’ section and click on the ‘Hall Ticket April/May 2026’ link.
Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and other required details. Click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5: On a new page the admit card will appear. Download and keep a hard copy printed for exam day.
The admit card will contain key details regarding the exam. Once downloaded students can check and verify their personal details such as name, roll number, list of subjects, exam date and timings, and Centre details.
According to NIOS schedule announced earlier, the results for the April 2026 theory examinations are expected to be declared within seven weeks of the final examination, that is, around the last week of June. Last year, the Class 10 result was announced on June 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage was 62.72 per cent. Among male candidates, the pass percentage stood at 62.31 per cent while female candidates registered a slightly higher success rate of 63.32 per cent.
Candidates are advised to check the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in regularly for exam related notifications and latest updates.