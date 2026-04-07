NIOS Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Out: How to download hall tickets from sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS admit card is out now. (Screengrab from offical website sdmis.nios.ac.in)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students can access the Hall Ticket by visiting the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS theory exams are scheduled to begin from April 10 and conclude on May 6, 2026. Most of the papers will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, though some exams will conclude at 4:30 pm. Students are advised to check their individual subject schedules for exact timings.

How to download the Hall Ticket

Students can download their hall tickets by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.