NIOS 10th, 12th results declared, how to check via website

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results for the class 12 and class 10 board exams on its official website. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website nios.ac.in.

Advertising

The examinations were conducted from April 2, 2019. The theoretical exams were started from April 2, 2019 and the practical exams were conducted from March 16 onwards.

NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/ result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘public exam result april-may 2019’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.