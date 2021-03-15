scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared, here’s how to check

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: The examinations were conducted from January 22 to February 15. Check result at nios.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 8:23:12 pm
NIOS 1200NIOS 10th, 12th results available at nios.ac.in. File

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on March 15 declared the results for the class 12 and class 10 board exams on its official website. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website nios.ac.in.

The examinations were conducted from January 22 to February 15.

NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2021: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/ result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘public exam result January/ February 2021’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

