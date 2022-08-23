NIOS 10th, 12th practical exam schedule 2022 released; theory date sheet to be out soon

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for practical exams of classes 10 and 12. Registered candidates can check their exam schedule on the official NIOS website — nios.ac.in, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the practical exams for secondary and senior secondary courses will begin from September 16. The admit cards for these exams will be released in the first week of September.

NIOS Practical Exam for September-2022 for Secondary & Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be held from 16.09.2022 for All India & Overseas learners.The Date Sheet & other details of Practical Exam are available on website: https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 /https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9. @ANI pic.twitter.com/ycgamGA8rl — NIOS (@niostwit) August 23, 2022

NIOS 10th, 12th practical exam schedule 2022 released: How to check detailed date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official NIOS website — sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘notifications’ tab available on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link available for the notification and detailed date sheet of NIOS class 10, 12 practical exams.

Step 4: A PDF document will open in a new window. Scroll down on the second page to check the detailed date sheet of the preactical exams of secondary and senior secondary.

Step 5: Download and save the the PDF document for future reference.

The practical exams for both — classes 10 and 12 — will begin on September 16 and conclude on October 1, 2022.

Also, the date sheet for the theory exams of classes 10 and 12 will be released on the official websites — nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in — in the last week of August.