NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov 2021 public exam registration begins 

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registration process for class 10, 12 public exams October-November 2021. The candidates can apply till August 16 without any late fee at the official website – nios.ac.in. The facility to apply will remain open till August 26 with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject and till September 6 with an additional fee of Rs 1500 per learner, as per the official notice.

Registration for the next NIOS public Exam for Sec and Sr Sec courses to be conducted during October- November 2021 will be started from 27th July 2021 onwards. For details kindly visit https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @Annapurna4BJP @Drsubhassarkar @ANI pic.twitter.com/EtxpmqEuuM — NIOS (@niostwit) July 26, 2021

The board did not conduct the June 2021 public exams this year for both classes 10, 12 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The board had devised special evaluation criteria for students to declare the results.

As per the released assessment criteria, for learners who have already passed in four or more subjects, the average of best of three subjects in the same course were taken to calculate the result. Whereas, for learners who qualified two or three subjects, the average of best of past two subject performances were taken into account for result computation.

The result based on the special criteria was announced on July 22. A total of 1,07,745 learners of class 10 and 1,69,748 learners of class 12 were certified in the examination.

NIOS, formerly known as the National Open School, was set up as an autonomous institution in 1989 by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. The NIOS conducts class 12 examinations twice a year in Block-1 and Block-2 sessions, usually in April/May and October/November respectively.