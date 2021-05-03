NIOS 10th, 12th March exam result declared

The exam was conducted in offline mode.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today announced on-demand exam results for Class 10 and 12 students. The candidates can check their score at — nios.ac.in.

NIOS conducted the secondary and the senior secondary exams from March 16 to 31, 2021.

NIOS Result 2021: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the NIOS result portal, results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link under ‘On-Demand Exams (16 March – 31 March 2021) 2021’.

Step 3: Enter your enrolment number and the security code.

Step 4: Submit to check the result.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) recently declared the results for Diploma Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) (Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir) 2021. The exam was conducted in offline mode in January-February 2021.