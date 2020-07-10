NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams cancelled, check how result will be calculated

NIOS exams cancelled (Representational image) NIOS exams cancelled (Representational image)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has announced that the public exams or board exams for the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) stand cancelled. “Keeping in view the health of the learners, #NIOS public #exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee,” the Ministry tweeted through its official twitter handle.

In case a student is not satisfied with their assessment, they will have an option to appear in the next public or on-demand exam. The dates of these exams are not yet decided. NIOS, in an official statement, said that these exams will be held when the situation is “conducive”. However, no improvement exams will be held after these papers. The decision has been taken due to the increasing coronavirus cases in India.

Average marks obtained in best three performed subjects for which exams have been conducted in the past exams will be awarded in the place of those exams which could not take place. This, however, is a one-time measure. NIOS also said that the result will be declared soon “to enable vertical mobility of learners.”

For students who have passed in three subjects, the average score will be calculated based on best of two and for those who have past performance in one or two subjects, their theory performance will be calculated based on average performance in theory of last three public examinations.

For those who were to appear for the first time and their tutor-marked assignments (TMA) or practical marks are available, their performance will be calculated based on the available TMA or practical marks, however, the TMA and practical marks secured by the student will be reflected along with theory marks in mark sheet, as per the official notice.

The NIOS class 10, 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from March 24, however, they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and were rescheduled to be held from July 17. Now the exams stand cancelled. Earlier, CBSE and CISCE have also cancelled their pending exams.

