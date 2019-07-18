Toggle Menu
NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: Registration submission fee date extended, how to applyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nios-10th-12th-exams-2019-registration-submission-fee-date-extended-how-to-apply-nios-ac-in-5836600/

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: Registration submission fee date extended, how to apply

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: The candidates can submit the fees till July 31. The application process is available at the website nios.ac.in

nios, nios 2019 exam, nios exams 2019, nios october exam 2019, nios november exam 2019 www.nios.ac.in, www.nios.ac.in 2019, nios class 10 exam, nios class 12 exam, nios 10 exam 2019
NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: The candidates can submit the fees till July 31

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the date of submission of fees for the secondary and senior secondary examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on October/ November. The candidates can submit the fees till July 31, 2019.

The candidates can apply through the website nios.ac.in, and submit their application fees.

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘October/ November’ exams

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Upload passport size photograph

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Once the application process completes, click on submit

Step 7: Download the application process, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Now, ‘police training’ for school students in Rajasthan
2 Tamil Nadu +1 supplementary results 2019 declared, how to check via websites
3 DU JAT result 2019, final answer key released, how to check