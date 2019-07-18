NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: Registration submission fee date extended, how to apply

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the date of submission of fees for the secondary and senior secondary examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on October/ November. The candidates can submit the fees till July 31, 2019.

The candidates can apply through the website nios.ac.in, and submit their application fees.

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘October/ November’ exams

Last date for registration and payment of examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary public examination to be conducted during October-November 2019 for all learners with consolidated late fee of Rs. 1500/- per learner is extended upto 31 July 2019. pic.twitter.com/KfgOxSvHfC — NIOS (@niostwit) July 18, 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Upload passport size photograph

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Once the application process completes, click on submit

Step 7: Download the application process, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.