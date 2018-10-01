NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2018 to begin this week, admit card available to download

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2018: The 12th examination will begin with Sanskrit on October 6, and the Class 10 examination will begin with Employability Skills on October 8, 2018. (Image source: unsplash.com) NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2018: The 12th examination will begin with Sanskrit on October 6, and the Class 10 examination will begin with Employability Skills on October 8, 2018. (Image source: unsplash.com)

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2018: The National Institute of open Schooling will conduct the Class 10, 12 examinations this week. The 12th examination is scheduled to be held on October 6, and the Class 10 examination October 8. The students who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.

