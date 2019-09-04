NIOS 10th, 12th datesheet released for October exams, check now

NIOS Class 10th, 12th datesheet 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the datesheet for October examinations. The examination will be held from October 3 to November 1, 2019 and for October 3 to 31 for overseas students.

The entire date sheet is available at the website- nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th datesheet released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10, 12 date sheets

Step 3: Class 10, 12 date sheets will be released on the website

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier in June, the results of Class 10, 12 board exams were declared. The candidates can check the results through the website- nios.ac.in. Out of the total 1.61 lakh candidates who appeared for the NIOS examinations, 38,705 candidates have cleared successfully.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.