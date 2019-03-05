NIOS 10th, 12th date sheets announced, exams from April 2

NIOS 10th, 12th date sheets: The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the dates for Class 10, 12 examinations. For Indian students, the examinations start from April 2, and the practical examinations will be held in March.

For students who will appear from overseas exam centres, the examination will be conducted from April 2, 2019. The practical exams will be conducted between April 21 to 30, 3019. The admit card for the Class 10, 12 examinations will be released soon.

NIOS 10th, 12th exam dates released, check date sheet (Indian students)

Secondary (Class 10) date sheet

Bengali/ Marathi/ Telugu/ other languages: April 4

Sanskrit: April 6

Urdu: April 8

English: April 9

Home Science: April 10

Indian Cultural and Heritage: April 11

Social Science: April 13

Painting (Theory)/ Sanskrit Vyakaran: April 16

Science and Technology: April 18

Sanskrit Sahitya: April 20

Data Entry Operations: April 22

Mathematics: April 23

Hindi: April 24

Accountancy: April 25

Economics/ Veda Adhyayan: April 27

Business Studies/ Bharatiya Darshan: April 29

Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams

Practical examinations:

The practical examinations for the students will be conducted from March 16 to 30, 3019.

NIOS 10th, 12th exam dates released, check datesheet (overseas students)

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.