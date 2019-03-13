NIOS 10th, 12th admit card released: How to download

NIOS admit card 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the class 12 and class 10 board exams on its official website, nios.ac.in. Candidates who registered for the exam need to download the hall ticket.

The exams are scheduled to be held in March and May 2019. The theoretical exams will begin from April 2, 2019 and the practical exams will be conducted from March 16 onwards.

NIOS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/ result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘public exam hall ticket march-may 2019’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to carry their admit card with them to the exam hall, without which entry will not be permitted.