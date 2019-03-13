Toggle Menu
NIOS 10th, 12th admit card released: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nios-10th-12th-admit-card-released-how-to-download-nios-ac-in-5624324/

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card released: How to download

NIOS class 10, 12 admit card released nios.ac.in. The theoretical exams will begin from April 2, 2019 and the practical exams will be conducted from March 16 onwards.

NIOS, nios.ac.in, NIOS admit card, nios hall ticket, nios class 12 admit card, nios class 10 admit crd, nios hallticket, board exams, education news
NIOS admit card released at nios.ac.in

NIOS admit card 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the class 12 and class 10 board exams on its official website, nios.ac.in. Candidates who registered for the exam need to download the hall ticket.

The exams are scheduled to be held in March and May 2019. The theoretical exams will begin from April 2, 2019 and the practical exams will be conducted from March 16 onwards.

NIOS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/ result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘public exam hall ticket march-may 2019’
Step 5: Log-in using registration number
Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to carry their admit card with them to the exam hall, without which entry will not be permitted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BSE Odisha: Exam panel fails to take decision on examinees whose maths answer sheets went missing
2 Rajasthan CUCET 2019: Application process to begin today, know how to apply
3 UGC issues guidelines for setting up of Centre for Women Studies in varsities, colleges