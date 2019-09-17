NIOS 10th, 12th admit card for October exams released: Check how to download

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the admit card for the October examinations at its official website nios.ac.in. Those who have applied for the exams can download their hall ticket.

The examination will be held from October 3 to November 1 for class 10 and 12. For candidates who are appearing from overseas, the NIOS board exams will be conducted from October 3 to 31, as per the date sheet released earlier.

NIOS 10, 12 exams admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘NIOS hall ticket October exam’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

NIOS in a notice has said that the admit card for candidates who have not paid their exam fee for September-October 2019 exams or those whose photograph is not available with NIOS has not been released. In case a candidate does not receive their hall ticket, they can contact their regional centre immediately.

About NIOS

Formerly known as National Open School, NIOS was set up in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. The examination for two years diploma course in elementary education was conducted in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign.