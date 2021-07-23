NIOS 10th, 12th June results 2021 declared: How to check

The learners can collect their marksheets from their study centres. file

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today declared the results for the class 12 and class 10 board exams on its official website. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.

A total of 1,07,745 learners of class 10 and 1,69,748 learners of class 12 have been certified in the examination.

NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2021: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exams/ result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘public exam result June 2021’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The marks statements, migration certificates and provisional certificates of all passed learners have been dispatched to the respective regional centres. The learners can collect their marksheets from their study centres or can download the result documents from Digilocker – digilocker.gov.in.

Previously, the examinations were set to commence in June 2021 but were postponed in view of the rising coronavirus cases. It was due to the pandemic and surge in cases that NIOS announced the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 exams(The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses) examinations. A similar step of cancelling Class 12 examinations and Class 10 examinations have been taken by boards such as CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards.

NIOS, formerly known as the National Open School, was set up as an autonomous institution in 1989 by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. The NIOS conducts Class 12 examinations twice a year in Block-1 and Block-2 sessions, usually in April/May and October/November respectively.