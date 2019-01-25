Toggle Menu
Nine years of RTE, girls still find accessing education toughhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nine-years-of-rte-girls-still-find-accessing-education-tough-5554793/

Nine years of RTE, girls still find accessing education tough

Millions of girls are still out of school because of lack of female teachers, lack of separate toilets, poor safety and security within schools premises. 27 per cent girls are married off before reaching their 18th birthday, said Ambrish Rai, national convener, RTE forum

rte, girls education, differently able education, rte forum, middau meal. beti padhao beti bachao, ambrish, education new,
27 per cent girls are married off before reaching their 18th birthday, said Ambrish Rai, national convener, RTE forum. Representational Image

Thirteen-year-old Anchal, a differently-abled girl, stays in her classroom when her classmates go outside to get their mid-day meals. Anchal faces problems while going to the library which is on the third floor of her school building.

At an event jointly organised by the Right to Education Forum (RTE Forum) — Campaign Against Child Labour and Alliance for the Right to Early Childhood Development — many girls like Anchal shared the problems they face in accessing quality education.

Ambarish Rai, national convener of RTE Forum, said, “Children from 6 to 14 years age in India have a right to free and quality education. Even after nearly nine years of the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, millions of girls are still out of school because of lack of female teachers, lack of separate toilets, poor safety and security within schools premises.”

Speakers at the event pointed out that 27 per cent girls are married off before reaching their 18th birthday.

Advertising

At the conference, speakers demanded complete implementation of Right to Education Act, extension of the act to include all children from birth to 18 years of age, strengthening of the public education system and increased investment in girls’ education as the way forward to universalise girls’ access to free, safe and quality education.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Two months on, martyrs’ wall at Dyal Singh College still bare
2 IIT-Bombay placement: Rs 32.4 lakh top package for MBA graduates
3 Women’s hostel in pipeline, Kirori Mal College looks to alumni for funding