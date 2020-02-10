Nine-year-old Shillong girl develops India’s first ‘anti-bullying’ app

Nine-year-old girl Meaidaibahun Majaw, who developed the anti-bullying app. Image source: Shared by family via whatsapp Nine-year-old girl Meaidaibahun Majaw, who developed the anti-bullying app. Image source: Shared by family via w

Anguished and disheartened over bullying at school, a nine-year-old girl in Shillong has developed a mobile application through which students can report the incidents of harassment to school authorities and teachers. According to the class 4 student, Meaidaibahun Majaw, she was bullied on several occasions and hence decided to develop the app to help others going through similar torment.

READ | Has PUBG pushed youngsters towards gaming courses in India?

“The mobile application will accept the bully’s name and details of the incident, allowing victims to inform teachers, school authorities and parents about them anonymously. The app will be a single platform to take on offenders,” claimed Meaidaibahun. The app will be available soon on Google Playstore. The girl till now has developed 40 different applications, her family said.

Nine-year-old Meaidaibahun Majaw with her parents. Image source: Shared by family via whatsapp Nine-year-old Meaidaibahun Majaw with her parents. Image source: Shared by family via

At such a tender age, Meaidaibahun developed the mobile application within a month, in December, to participate in the ‘White Hat Junior’ challenge, where she joined in September and was selected.

“A total of 15 students were selected in the White Hat Junior challenge, the final round of which will be conducted in May in the Silicon Valley, United States. We are quite confident that her project to challenge this societal disorder will win the global challenge and she will get scholarships to travel to Silicon Valley,” commented her mother Dasumarlin Majaw.

Recalling the incidents of bullying that her daughter went through, Dasumarlin shared, “She was badly affected due to repeated incidents of bullying. After steps taken by her school, my daughter started performing well. It’s my appeal to every institution to deal with incidents of bullying with utmost care, without neglect. I would also like to request young children not to bully others.”

Read | Online video classes: A boon for NEET aspirants from rural India

The young girl also shared her experience of bullying with indianexpress.com. “When I was in class 2, the last time I was bullied, a group of students overpowered me and one of them stamped on my feet,” she said.

Meghalaya education minister Lakmen Rymbui congratulated Meaidaibahun and her parents, remarking that the girl will be a responsible citizen in the future. Meaidaibahun’s father is a government servant and her mother runs a resort at Tyrna in East Khasi Hill.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd