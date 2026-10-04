Nine IIM Sambalpur-incubated start-ups receive Rs 40 lakh in seed funding

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on Saturday and inaugurated the 11th edition of its annual business conclave, Marmagya 11.0, at its campus. The event was held on the theme “Societal Impact of B-Schools”, while Marmagya 11.0, being held on October 3 and 4, focuses on “Thriving on Business Disruption and Turbulence in an Interconnected World.”

While addressing the event, IIM Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal announced that the institute has incubated 35 startups, with nine of them receiving seed funding of Rs 40 lakh.

The institute also recognised its top performers, including 10 BS students and 16 MBA students, who received plaques and prize money of Rs 1 lakh each. The nine startups incubated under the IIM Sambalpur I-Hub Foundation received Rs 5 lakh seed grants each, while four alumni-led startups signed incubation MoUs with the institute.