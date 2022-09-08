Nine from Karnataka feature in NEET top 50 list, three in top 10 category

In the NEET results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, nine candidates from Karnataka featured in the top 50 category and three in the top 10 category.

According to NTA, a total of 18,72,343 candidates had registered for the examination in India out of which 17,64,571 candidates appeared and 1,07,772 candidates were absent. In Karnataka, 1,33,255 candidates had registered out of which 1,22,423 appeared and 72,262 qualified this year. Last year, a total of 55,009 candidates had qualified.

Hrishikesh Nagabhushan Gangule ranked third in India and has topped the state by securing 715 marks with a percentile score of 99.9%. He was followed by Rucha Pawashe, who ranked fourth in India. Meanwhile, Krishna S R secured an AIR of 8, followed by Vrajesh Shetty (AIR 13), Shuba Kaushik (AIR 17), Ankush Gowda (AIR 18), Muriki Sree Baruni (AIR 23), Aditya Ammembal (AIR 28) and Rohith RJ (AIR 42).

Gangule said emerging in the top 3 was a surprise for him. “I was expecting above 700 but emerging in the top 3 really surprised me. I have had a dream to pursue medicine since the age of nine.”

Talking about his preparation for the exam, Gangule said, “I ensured I worked on target-based preparation rather than time-based preparation. Irrespective of the time, I aimed at completing my set goal for the day. I would like to pursue cardiology but the picture will be clearer once I pursue my higher studies.” Gangule also loves to draw and watch wildlife documentaries. He has also topped in CET under the BNYS, Bachelor in Veterinary Science and B Pharma categories.

Vrajesh and Vrishan Shetty, the twins from Karnataka’s Udupi district who scored AIR 13 and 547 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), respectively, study at the Madhava Kripa English School, Manipal, Udupi. The duo also ranked in the top 10 category of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS), BSc Agriculture, Bachelor in Veterinary Science and B Pharma categories this year.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Vrajesh, who is eight minutes older than Vrishan, said, “My aim to get into AIIMS-Delhi now stands fulfilled but I am a tad disappointed about my twin brother whose chances of making it to Delhi stand bleak. We used to study the same chapter together and help out each other. Our goal was to jointly enroll in AIIMS-Delhi. We dedicated a full two years for NEET and gave ourselves just half an hour of break to indulge in cricket. I think the hard work paid off.”

Vrishan said, “Biology was a bit difficult with all the four options in some questions appearing to be right. We also enrolled ourselves in coaching centers and stuck to the NCERT syllabus, which helped us in a big way.”

Kaushik, who secured AIR 17 and also a third rank holder in Bachelor of Veterinary Science in CET said, “I was not surprised with my score but surprised with my rank because compared to last year, with the same score, I figured the rank was around 100.”

He added, “I believe becoming a doctor is a very noble profession. My inspiration to take up medicine is my grandmother who is a retired gynaecologist. I would like to pursue either neurology or cardiology. I studied mostly after class hours and used to get my doubts cleared from my teachers instantly.” Kaushik has been a Bharatanatyam dancer for 12 years now and she loves watching comedy shows to unwind herself from academic stress.