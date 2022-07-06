NIMCET 2022 result declared; here’s how to check

NIT Jamshedpur has released the result of NIMCET 2022 today on July 5. The NIMCET 2022 exam was conducted on June 20, 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website nimcet.in.

The institution will begin the selection process for the qualifying candidates on July 7 and conclude on July 12, 2022. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to register for the NIMCET counselling and seat allocation procedure. Candidates can also log in to their account using the registration number and password to download NIMCET 2022 scorecard and rank list.

NIMCET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website nimcet.in

Step 2: Enter login Id and password

Step 3: The result, along with a rank card and qualification status, will appear on the screen

Step 4: Take a printout for future references.

NIMCET is organized every year by NIT on a rotational basis. It is conducted for MCA admission into prestigious institutes all over India. This year, NIT Jamshedpur conducted the NIMCET 2022 exam.

The answer keys had been released on the official website. Candidates had the opportunity to download the answer keys and raise objections to the provisionally released NIMCET answer key by paying a requisite fee of INR 1000 per question.

Students will begin classes on August 18, 2022. A list of available seats will be announced on August 20 at the official website nitjsr.ac.in. The choice filling, allotment, and reporting process will begin on August 22 and will end on September 1, 2022.