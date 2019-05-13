NIMCET admit card 2019 to release today: How to download; check exam pattern, counselling schedule

NIMCET admit card 2019: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal (Karnataka) has released the admit card for the NIMCET 2019 or the NIT MCA common entrance test 2019. Students can download the same from the official website, nimcet.in. The NIT Surathkal is the organising institute of the national level entrance exam this year.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2019 (Sunday from 10 am to noon and the result will be published by June 5, 2019 (Wednesday). Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for counselling. Candidates will have to select the course of their choice from June 9 to June 15, 2019.

NIMCET admit card 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, nimcet.in

Step 2: On the homepage refer to the link ‘NIMCET 2019 admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

In case any student faces any problem in downloading the NIMCET admit card, they can raise their concern by sending an e-mail to secretary.nimcet2019@nitk.ac.in or secretary.nimcet2019@nitk.edu.in. The emails will only be accepted between May 13 and May 24, 2019. Applicants need to mention their application number and proof for the remittance of fee along with the email.

From this year onwards NIMCET 2019 score will also be accepted for admission to MCA courses at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. There are about 900 seats for the MCA programme in GGS Indraprastha University for which the counselling will be conducted by the varsity and not the NITs.

NIMCET 2019: Participating NITs

National Institute of Technology, Agartala

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

National Institute of Technology, Calicut

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

National Institute of Technology, Raipur

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

NIMCET 2019: Test pattern

NIMCET 2019 will be conducted in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format containing 120 multiple questions covering — 50 questions from mathematics, 40 questions from analytical ability and logical reasoning, 10 questions based in computer awareness and 20 questions based on general English.