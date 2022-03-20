NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur releases tentative schedule, application process to begin on April 4

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has released the tentative schedule for NIMCET 2022. As per the tentative schedule, the application form for NIMCET 2022 will be released on April 4 on the official NIT Jamshedpur website — nitjsr.ac.in.

Registration for NIMCET 2022 is set to begin from 10 am of April 4, 2022 and will continue till 5 pm of May 4, 2022. After the registration is concluded, admit cards will be available on web for download from June 6, 2022.

As of now, the exam is scheduled to take place on June 202, 2022 and the results will be declared on July 5, 2022. After the result, the institution will start the process for choice filling from July 7 and will conclude the same on July 12, 2022.

The first round of allotment will take place on July 18 and the first round of physical reporting at the nearest reporting centre will take place from July 23 to July 25, 2022. This will be followed by upgradation or second round of allotment on July 29, for which the reporting will take place on August 3 and 4, 2022.

Classes for students will commence from July 18, 2022 and two days later, on July 20, a list of number of vacant seats will be announced through the official website — nitjsr.ac.in. The process for choice filling, allotment and reporting will start from August 22 and conclude on September 1, 2022.

National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur is coordinating NIMCET-2022 (NIT MCA Common Entrance Test – 2022) for admission in MCA program of 11 NITs of the country.