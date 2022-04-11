NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur releases application form; check how to register

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has released the NIMCET 2022 application form on the official NIMCET website — nimcet.in.

Candidates have time till 5 pm of May 4, 2022 to fill the form. Admit cards for NIMCET 2022 will be available on the website from June 6 to June 19, 2022 on the official website. The exam is scheduled to take place on June 20, 2022 and the results are expected on July 5.

NIMCET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official NIMCET website — nimcet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the click on the registration button.

Step 3: A new window will open up. Fill up all the basic details as asked and enter the captcha.

Step 4: Click on submit and then ‘ I agree to agree to the privacy policy’.

Step 5: Your application id will be displayed on the screen and password will be shared to your email id and phone number provided during the registration process.

Step 5: Then, click on “Go to application” button provided on the upper right hand corner to proceed to application page.

Step 6: After filling in all the required details, submit the payment and click on ‘submit’.

Candidates from open, open EWS and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 2500 and 1250 will have to be paid to candidates from SC,ST and PWD categories.

NIMCET is a common entrance national level test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission in to their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above-mentioned nine NITs will be based on the rank obtained by candidates in NIMCET-2022.