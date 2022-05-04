NIMCET 2022 application deadline extended; here’s how to apply

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has extended the deadline to app;y for NIMCET 2022. Candidates can now register till May 9 on the official NIMCET website — nimcet.in.

Earlier, the last date to register was May 4. Admit cards for NIMCET 2022 will be available on the website from June 6 to June 19, 2022 on the official website. The exam is scheduled to take place on June 20, 2022 and the results are expected on July 5.

NIMCET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official NIMCET website — nimcet.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the click on the registration button.

Step 3: A new window will open up. Fill up all the basic details as asked and enter the captcha.

Step 4: Click on submit and then ‘ I agree to agree to the privacy policy’.

Step 5: Your application id will be displayed on the screen and password will be shared to your email id and phone number provided during the registration process.

Step 5: Then, click on “Go to application” button provided on the upper right hand corner to proceed to application page.

Step 6: After filling in all the required details, submit the payment and click on ‘submit’.

Also read | IISER IAT 2022 registration process begins: Check details here

Candidates from open, open EWS and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 2500 and 1250 will have to be paid to candidates from SC,ST and PWD categories.

NIMCET is a common entrance national level test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission in to their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above-mentioned nine NITs will be based on the rank obtained by candidates in NIMCET-2022.