NIMCET 2022 admit card released: How to download

The admit card for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur. Candidates who have registered for the NIMCET exam and are scheduled to take the NIMCET 2022 can now access their admit cards at nimcet.in.

The exam is currently scheduled for June 20, 2022, with the results to be announced on July 5, 2022. Following the announcement of the results, the institution will begin the selection process on July 7 and conclude it on July 12, 2022.

How to download NIMCET admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to nimcet.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and look for the ‘NIMCET 2022 admit card’ link.

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a different page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number to log in.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed.

The first round of allotment will take place on July 18, 2022, and the first round of physical reporting will take place from July 23 to July 25, 2022, at the nearest reporting centre. Then, on July 29, there will be an upgrade or second round of allotment, for which reporting will take place on August 3 and 4, 2022.

Students will begin classes on August 18, 2022, and a list of available seats will be announced two days later, on August 20, on the official website nitjsr.ac.in. The choice filling, allotment, and reporting process will begin on August 22 and end on September 1, 2022.