NIMCET 2021: Here’s how to prepare for NIT MCA entrance test

NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2021 ) was scheduled to held on May 23. However, due to the surging COVID cases, it has been postponed until further notice. NIT Raipur has announced that they will publish the new exam date for this national level entrance test held for MCA admissions in NIT at least 15 days before the exam.

Now that the exam has been postponed, it is also expected that the release of NIMCET 2021 admit card shall also be delayed. Earlier, admit cards were to be released on May 15. The postponement in the exam is an excellent opportunity for the students to prepare better for the entrance test.

To get the best NIMCET 2021 result, the students first need to understand the exam. In NIMCET, questions are asked from Mathematics, Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning, Computer Awareness, and General English.

A total of 50 questions are asked from Maths, 40 questions from Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning, 10 questions from computer awareness, and 20 from general English. Thus, it is clear that Maths is the subject that carries the maximum weightage. Hence, students must master it.

To prepare for the Maths section, focus on chapters like stats, sets, sequence, binomial theorem, matrices, and determinant. One can complete these kinds of the chapter in 1 to 2 days, depending on the calibre and level of understanding. Among the students, the Arihant MCA guide book and RD Sharma have been very widely recommended for the Maths section.

Remembering the formulas for quick solving of questions is important in Maths. The best way to do so is by creating sticky notes or flashcards. These come in handy during the revision as well.

Lastly, try to practice class 12th maths and practice as much as you can, if possible try to work out JEE Main 2021 and Advanced questions on mathematics. Also, practice NIMCET previous year’s questions without fail. The mathematics section in NIMCET is of 10+2 level and if you once prepared for JEE then definitely you will find it easy here. Just regular practice will do the work

For Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning, many have suggested preparing every day from the Arihant reasoning part and RS Aggarwal works the best. The topics to focus on for this section are logical situations and passage-based questions.

As for the computer awareness section, experts suggest that aspirants should have all the basics knowledge about computers like organisation of a computer, central processing unit (CPU), the structure of instructions in CPU, input / output devices, computer memory, and back-up devices, representation of characters, integers and fractions, binary and hexadecimal representations, binary arithmetic: addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, simple arithmetic, and two’s complement arithmetic, floating-point representation of numbers, boolean algebra, truth tables, venn diagrams.

Previous year qualifying candidates of NIMCET suggest that the General English section asked in NIMCET is quite simple. To crack this section, candidates must get into the habit of reading English texts like Novels and newspapers, editorials, etc. Focus on comprehension, vocabulary, basic English grammar (like usage of correct forms of verbs, prepositions, and articles), word power, synonyms and antonyms, meanings of words and phrases, and technical writing.

The NIMCET 2021 qualified candidates are awarded a rank. After the exam, the qualified candidates have to do choice-filling of the institutes for admission and counselling process. The 11 NITS that shall take admission based on NIMCET 2021 scores are NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirapalli, and Warangal.