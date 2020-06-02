NIMCET 2020 application reopens, students can register till June 11

The online registration process will start from January 2 to 20, 2020 on the official website. (Representational Image) The online registration process will start from January 2 to 20, 2020 on the official website. (Representational Image)

The National Institute of Technology Raipur also called as NIT Raipur has re-opened the online registration and submission of application form for the upcoming NIMCET 2020. Already registered candidates can also file a fresh application or can modify the pre-existing details until 5 pm, June 11.

The NIMCET examinations are conducted for admission in the MCA programmes available in the various NITs across the country. The admission of a candidate is determined on the basis of the rank obtained in this exam.

The MCA programme is currently offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.

NIMCET 2020 Admit Card, Date

A candidate can download the admit card from the website from July 20 and the exams are scheduled to be held on August 9. The results are expected to be out on or before August 23 and the counselling for MCA programmes will start from August 25.

