NIMCET 2019: Applications begin; check exam pattern, eligibility

NIMCET 2019: The application process for the National Institute of Technology (NIT), MCA common entrance test (CET) 2019 have begun. The last date to submit online applications is March 31 by 5 pm. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 26, 2019 (Sunday) from 10 am to noon. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nimcet.in.
Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in MCA courses in 10 NITS.
NIMCET 2019: Participating NITs
National Institute of Technology, Agartala
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal
National Institute of Technology, Calicut
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
National Institute of Technology, Raipur
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
NIMCET 2019: Eligibility
Education: Indian Nationals who have secured 60 per cent marks in bachelor’s level course (for SC, ST category candidates it is 55 per cent) can apply for the entrance exam.
NIMCET 2019: Test pattern
NIMCET-2019 test will be conducted with only one question paper containing 120 multiple choice questions covering the following subjects. Multiple Choice Questions will be written in the English Language only.
1. Mathematics: 50 Questions
2. Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning: 40 questions
3. Computer Awareness: 10 questions
4. General English: 20 questions
NIMCET 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, nimcet.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’
Step 3: Fill in the form using personal information
Step 4: Log-in using new registered id
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment
NIMCET 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,200 and for reserved category candidates it is Rs 1,100.