NIMCET 2019: Applications begin; check exam pattern, eligibility

NIMCET 2019: The application process for the National Institute of Technology (NIT), MCA common entrance test (CET) 2019 have begun. The last date to submit online applications is March 31 by 5 pm. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 26, 2019 (Sunday) from 10 am to noon. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nimcet.in.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in MCA courses in 10 NITS.

NIMCET 2019: Participating NITs

National Institute of Technology, Agartala

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

National Institute of Technology, Calicut

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

National Institute of Technology, Raipur

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

NIMCET 2019: Eligibility

Education: Indian Nationals who have secured 60 per cent marks in bachelor’s level course (for SC, ST category candidates it is 55 per cent) can apply for the entrance exam.

NIMCET 2019: Test pattern

NIMCET-2019 test will be conducted with only one question paper containing 120 multiple choice questions covering the following subjects. Multiple Choice Questions will be written in the English Language only.

1. Mathematics: 50 Questions

2. Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning: 40 questions

3. Computer Awareness: 10 questions

4. General English: 20 questions

NIMCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nimcet.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill in the form using personal information

Step 4: Log-in using new registered id

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

NIMCET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,200 and for reserved category candidates it is Rs 1,100.